0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 03:28

Malaysia Following BRICS to Uproot Hegemony of US Dollar: Report

Story Code : 1087793
Malaysia Following BRICS to Uproot Hegemony of US Dollar: Report
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed on Tuesday that the country is advancing to eliminate the dependency on the US dollar for the global trade.

Ibrahim revealed that Malaysia is aggressively pursuing de-dollarization efforts and will be pushing their local currency "Ringgit" for the global transactions.

The leader said that the country will start taking its first steps to end dependency on the US dollar, cryptorank.io reported.

The prime minister said the country cannot entirely stop transacting in the US dollar but will aggressively push the Ringgit forward.

“To entirely stop the reliance on the US dollar will be difficult. But Malaysia will be more active and aggressive in the use of Ringgit,” he said in the Parliament.

Ibrahim explained that Malaysia has close trade agreements with Indonesia, Thailand, and China and will begin using the Ringgit with the three trading partners.

He told the Parliament that the new strategy includes increasing the usage of Malaysia’s Ringgit with BRICS member China and reducing transacting in the US dollar.
Comment


Featured Stories
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023