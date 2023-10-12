Iranians to Hold Nationwide pro-Palestine Rallies Friday

Islam Times - Iranian cities will on Friday be a scene of street rallies in condemnation of the Israeli regime’s savage attacks against the besieged Gaza Strip, like many other cities across the Muslim community and the wider world.

The regime has over the past days pressed ahead with its relentless bombardment of the coastal strip, leaving over 1,100 dead and 5,100 injured.Israel has ordered a total siege of Gaza, cutting off electricity, fuel and food for the 2.3 million Palestinians, most of whom live in poverty.According to the Press TV website, Mohsen Mahmoudi, the deputy head of Iran’s Coordination Council for Islamic Propagation, said the “savageries of the blood-thirsty Zionists” including the attacks on defenseless women and children, destruction of houses and the total blockade imposed on the strip, has exposed their nature.“Today the Muslim world and humanity faces a big test. Supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation and condemning the occupying regime’s atrocities is a religious and humanitarian duty,” he said.He said the Saturday attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel destroyed the myth of power of the evil Zionist regime.The Palestinian Hamas resistance group waged Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel on Saturday in response to Israel’s continued atrocities and its acts of desecration against al-Aqsa MosqueHamas’ Saturday operation included missile attacks on Israeli cities and ground assaults on settlements near Gaza. That operation plus retaliatory missile strikes by Palestinian resistance groups have so far left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.Hamas has now called for mobilization of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday in support of Gaza, describing it as a day of “heroism and sacrifice.”“This is an appeal to our Palestinian people and the masses of the Arab and Islamic world and people of the free world,” Hamas said on Tuesday. “We are announcing the general mobilization on Friday in order to support al-Quds, al-Aqsa and the struggling Gaza.”Iran and many countries across the globe have seen pro-Palestine rallies over the past days.The Israeli attacks have displaced over 260,000 people in Gaza, with over 175,000 taking shelter in 88 UN schools.Rights groups and international organizations have criticized the Israeli regime for its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and its siege on the territory.