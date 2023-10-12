Hamas Reacts to Biden ‘Inflammatory Remarks’ on Palestine

Islam Times - Hamas has condemned the US President's remarks about the Resistance and Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza , saying the “inflammatory” comments aim to “escalate the tension by the barbaric regime against Palestinians.

Hamas has condemned the latest remarks by US President Joe Biden about the resistance movement and Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the “inflammatory” comments aim to “escalate the tension by the barbaric Zionist regime against Palestinian people.”“We in the Islamic resistance movement Hamas reject and vehemently denounce the inflammatory statements, which come at the time of the Zionist regime’s barbaric aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied territories,” the group wrote in a statement.Hamas said Biden’s remarks obscured the “criminality and terrorism of the Zionist regime,” lashing out at the US president for not making any reference to “massacres being committed by Zionist forces against Palestinians and killing them in cold blood.”The movement said that Biden’s speech “contained political and legal inaccuracies, and was heavily biased towards the most hideous, racist and hateful entity in the Middle East. It provided the regime with a cover to press ahead with its massacres against defenseless children, women, and the elderly through imposition of the ugliest forms of collective punishment against more than two million residents of the Gaza Strip.”“We view these statements as an attempt to cover up the criminality and terrorism of the Zionist regime, which has shed the blood of our people. Throughout his speech, he (Biden) did not refer at all to the massacres being perpetrated by Zionist forces against our people before the world’s public opinion,” Hamas underscored.On Tuesday, Biden condemned the surprise and large-scale Operation al-Aqsa Storm by members of Hamas and other resistance groups against the Israeli-occupied territories.He alleged that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination.“Its stated purpose is the annihilation of Israel and the murder of Jewish people,” he asserted.The US president stressed he was ready to move “additional assets” if needed to show Washington’s backing for its ally and bolster its presence in the West Asia region.He also compared Hamas’s actions to those of the Daesh Takfiri terror group.Palestinian medical authorities say more than 970 people have been killed and many more injured as a result of Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip.Hospital officials in the Strip have recorded the death of 973 civilians and injury of 5,130 others. Many buildings, homes and public facilities have also been badly damaged due to heavy Israeli bombardments.