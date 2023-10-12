0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 03:57

Any Attack on Civilian Settlements Not Justifiable: Erdogan

Story Code : 1087798
Any Attack on Civilian Settlements Not Justifiable: Erdogan
Israel's recent "disproportionate and unfounded" attacks on Gaza may lead it to international disrepute, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The disproportionate and unscrupulous attacks on Gaza could bring Israel into an unexpected and undesirable place in the eyes of world public opinion,” Erdogan said at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Bombing civilian settlements, deliberately killing civilians, blocking vehicles (that are) bringing humanitarian aid to the region, and trying to present all of these as skills can only be a reflex of a (terrorist) organization, not a state,” he said, adding, “Israel should not forget that if it acts like an organization, not as a state, it will eventually come to be seen like one.”

On the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict that erupted late last week, Erdogan said Turkey does not find any action against civilians or any attack targeting civilian settlements to be justified.

"A conflict carried out with all kinds of shameful methods is not a war but a massacre," the president stressed.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military operation by the Palestinian Resistance Hamas in Israeli-occupied territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel
8 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
Ayatollah Khamenei: Western World Crushed Honor, Dignity of Women
8 October 2023
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
US Sending A Carrier Strike Group Closer to Israel
8 October 2023