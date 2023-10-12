Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World

Islam Times - Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has issued a recorded statement calling for protests across the Arab and Islamic world in support of the Palestinians.

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday, the Friday of Al Aqsa Flood,” Al Jazeera quoted Meshaal, who is currently the leader of Hamas’s diaspora office, as saying.On Tuesday, media outlets reported that Hamas has called for protests in the Arab and Islamic world next Friday to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance.It also urged the Palestinians living in the occupied territories to gather next to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent settlers from entering the holy place.On Saturday, Palestinian Resistance group Hamas launched a large-scale operation with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to the Israeli regime's desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. The Israeli regime's military forces also announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack.On Sunday night, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted to put the regime officially at war.The death toll from the Palestinian side and the Zionist side are increasing dramatically as the conflict between them continues.