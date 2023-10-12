Qatar Threatens to Cut Gas Export if Gaza Bombardment Continues

Islam Times - Qatar threatened that if the bombing of Gaza does not stop, it will stop the export of gas to the countries of the world.

Qatar threatened that if the bombing of Gaza does not stop, it will stop the export of gas to the countries of the world.Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories on Saturday morning from the Gaza Strip, which shocked the regime, because such an inclusive and unprecedented operation is occurring for the first time in the 75 years of occupation.Retaliating the operation, The Israeli regime cut off water and power to the Gaza Strip from yesterday Tuesday and banned the entry of food and fuel to the strip where 2.2 people were living.Palestine's Ministry of Health also reported 1,100 people dead in Gaza and 27 others in the West Bank.