0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 04:18

Pakistan Emphasizes on Supporting Palestine's Freedom

Pakistan Emphasizes on Supporting Palestine
Considering Israel as illegitimate and aggressor, the Pakistani cabinet strongly condemned the aggression of this regime against the defenseless and oppressed people of Palestine.

Pakistan condemned the continuation of the airstrikes against Gaza and demanded the international community's role in holding the Israeli regime accountable.

The members of the Pakistani government cabinet stated that Israel, the aggressor, should end the siege of Gaza as soon as possible so that international institutions can provide the aid needed by the Palestinian people and deliver it to Gaza.

Today, a resolution was also presented by the representatives of the Senate of Pakistan in support of the operations of the Palestinian resistance fighters against the Zionist enemy while condemning the aggression of the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza.

This resolution was presented by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidari to the open floor of the Senate of Pakistan, in which the government of Pakistan should take immediate action to help the Palestinians and declare its explicit support for their fight against Israel.

The Senate of Pakistan also demanded an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to shed light upon the aggression of the Zionist regime.

Hamas launched a full-scale attack on the occupied territories Saturday, firing thousands of rockets and sending its fighters into Israeli settlements through land, sea, and air. 
