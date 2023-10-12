US Says Egypt Warns Israel 3 Days Before Hamas Operation

Islam Times - Cheif of the US Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Michael McCaul told reporters on Wednesday that of the alleged warning.

"We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen," Mr McCaul told reporters following a closed-door intelligence briefing on Wednesday for lawmakers about the Middle East crisis, according to AFP news agency."I don't want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given," the Texas Republican added. "I think the question was at what level."Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described the reports as "absolutely false".Israeli intelligence services are under scrutiny for their failure to prevent the deadliest attack by Palestinian forces.An Egyptian intelligence official told the Associated Press news agency this week that Cairo had repeatedly warned the Israelis that "something big" was being planned from Gaza."We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.The Cairo official said Israeli officials had played down the threat from Gaza, instead focusing on the West Bank.According to the Financial Times, quoting two unnamed officials familiar with the matter, there was no hard intelligence of a specific attack.On Wednesday, Netanyahu described any suggestion that Israel had received a specific warning in advance of the deadly incursion as "totally fake news".