Thursday 12 October 2023 - 09:22

Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support

Story Code : 1087901
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a phone conversation on Wednesday called for convergence and cooperation between Muslim and Arab countries in supporting the Palestinian nation.

Condemning the “Israeli” regime's huge crimes against Palestine, Raisi said that the Zionists, contrary to all international treaties, have completely besieged Gaza and the false claimants of human rights are also using double standards to replace the oppressor with the oppressed,

“Today, all the Islamic and Arab countries and all the freedom-seeking people of the world must reach a serious convergence and cooperation in the path of stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian nation. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will try to achieve that coordination as soon as possible by contacting the leaders of the Islamic countries,” the Iranian president stressed.

“No new order in the region will yield results without taking the rights of the Palestinians into account,” he continued, adding that the Tel Aviv regime now is in its weakest position.

Assad, for his part, said that today, the most important issue is that all Arab and Islamic countries must agree on a united and clear position to support the rights of the Palestinian nation and the oppressed people of Gaza.

He also called for speeding up the process of reaching the consensus because "haste in regard will urge the Zionist regime to commit more crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestinians."
