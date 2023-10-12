Lebanon Events Sheer Example of What Is Awaiting ’Israel’: Al-Quds Brigades

Islam Times - The military spokesperson for Al-Quds Brigades - the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement - Abu Hamza revealed on Wednesday that the battle may soon expand to include the occupied Palestinian territories in 1948, stressing that the battle is no longer limited to the Gaza Strip.

In an audio speech regarding the developments of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Abu Hamza said that other fronts may soon join the battle.He stressed that the scope of fire is expanding and that what the ‘Israeli’ occupation witnessed in South Lebanon was merely a small example of what is awaiting the enemy, reassuring everyone that victory is just around the corner.Addressing the Resistance in the West Bank, Abu Hamza called on the Jenin and Lions' Den brigades, as well as all the Palestinians there to engage in confrontations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation.Furthermore, the military spokesperson threatened the ‘Israeli’ occupation, “We have come prepared for you outside Palestine just as we were inside Palestine, and the events that unfolded in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ shall be mirrored in other battlegrounds.”On Wednesday, at 9 pm sharp, codenamed the Hour of al-Bahaa, Al-Quds Brigades announced the launching of large missile salvos toward "Tel Aviv", "Ashkelon", and "Sderot", in response to the massacres and targeting of civilians in Gaza.A day before, Al-Quds Brigades showered ‘Israeli’ occupation settlements and other occupied cities with salvos of missiles, also at the Hour of al-Bahaa, hitting "Tel Aviv", "Ashkelon", and "Sderot". The Brigades confirmed that "the Zionist depth will be a continuous target for the freedom fighters of the missile force, in light of the continued aggression and targeting of safe Palestinian civilians."The Islamic Jihad had previously announced the capture of 30 ‘Israeli’ soldiers during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by the Palestinian Resistance last Saturday morning, and its military spokesperson warned “Israel” of “an unknown fate for its soldiers and settlers.”This comes as "Israel" fears Hezbollah and Syria may join Operation Al-Aqsa Flood from the Northern front to support the Resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, which will lead to increased pressure on the “Israeli” army, which is already floundering in weakness and internal dispersion.