0
Thursday 12 October 2023 - 09:31

Niger Junta Orders Top UN Official to Leave Country

Story Code : 1087906
Niger Junta Orders Top UN Official to Leave Country
Niger military officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July, suspending the constitution, dissolving all former institutions and declaring General Abdourahamane Tiani as the West African country's new head of state.

In a statement dated Oct. 10, Niger's foreign ministry accused the UN of using "underhanded maneuvers" instigated by France to prevent its full participation in the high-level UN General Assembly meeting last month and in subsequent meetings of UN agencies that were held in Vienna and in Riyadh.

As a consequence, the government has ordered UN resident coordinator Louise Aubin to leave, said the statement, Reuters reported.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres deeply regrets the move, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, reiterating "the unwavering commitment of the United Nations to stay and deliver for the people of Niger."

"The decision ... hampers the ability of the Organization to effectively carry out its mandates and disrupts the essential work we do for the people of Niger, where 4.3 million are in need of humanitarian assistance, mostly women and children," Dujarric said.

No one from Niger addressed the gathering of world leaders in New York last month after competing claims were made by the junta and Bazoum's government for the country's UN seat.

UN accreditation issues are dealt with by a nine-member committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia. The committee is not due to meet until October or November, when it will make a decision.

The French mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the accusation by the junta.

The junta is following a pattern seen in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, which also grew hostile to the UN and former colonial ruler France after their militaries seized power. Niger has already kicked out French troops and the French ambassador.

Burkina Faso expelled its UN resident coordinator last year and Mali ended a UN peacekeeping mission that had been there for a decade.

All three countries are struggling with an extremist insurgency that has spiraled in recent years, prompting power grabs by army officers who promised to improve security.

The coups have been accompanied by accusations that France exerts too much influence in its former colonies, and a shift toward Russia as a strategic partner instead. France has denied exercising undue influence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
11 October 2023
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023