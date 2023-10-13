0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 00:12

Trump: Hezbollah Is Very Smart

Trump spoke to a crowd in West Palm Beach, Fla., and blamed the Zionist and US government officials for revealing the weaknesses of ‘Israel,’ which he said provoked Hezbollah’s operation. He said he read that Biden’s national security team hoped that Hezbollah would not attack from the north, which is ‘Israel’s’ most vulnerable spot.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute.’ You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Trump said. He also said that an ‘Israeli’ military official made the same mistake by saying the same thing on television.

“So, the following morning, they attacked,” Trump said.

“They might not have been doing it, but if you listen to this jerk, you would attack from the north, because he said that’s our weak spot,” he added. “Whoever heard of officials saying on television that they hope the enemy doesn’t attack in a certain area?”

The Zionist military confirmed that Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an ‘Israeli’ military position on Wednesday, but did not comment on possible casualties. Hezbollah believes it has killed and wounded ‘Israeli’ troops in the operation.

Trump also suggested that if he was president, the US would have detected and prevented the operation against ‘Israel.’
