‘Israel’ Attacks Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo Airports

Islam Times - The Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime has carried out aerial assaults on Syria’s two main airports in the cities of Damascus and Aleppo, putting both facilities out of service.

Citing a military source, state-run SANA news agency reported on Thursday that the shelling occurred “simultaneously” and caused material damage to the airports’ landing strip."‘Israeli’ aggression targets Damascus and Aleppo airports," the state television reported on its Telegram channel.Meanwhile, local media reported that Syrian air defenses were launched in response to the ‘Israeli’ attacks.There were also reports of damage at the Aleppo Airport with no casualties.The Zionist aggression comes at a time when the occupying regime is conducting a deadly bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,354 Palestinians and destroying whole neighborhoods.The Zionist regime launched the Gaza raid on Saturday after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement waged a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the usurping entity.‘Israel’ frequently attacks the positions of Syria's military and its allies since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to take action against ‘Tel Aviv’s’ crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.