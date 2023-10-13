0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 00:17

Al-Aqsa Flood Started Once Al-Quds Sword Ended, Palestinian Resistance to Crush the ‘Israeli’ Enemy: Abu Ubaida

Story Code : 1088038
Al-Aqsa Flood Started Once Al-Quds Sword Ended, Palestinian Resistance to Crush the ‘Israeli’ Enemy: Abu Ubaida
“We started Operation Al-Aqsa Flood for the sake of the detainees and al-Quds,” the spokesman said, adding that “With god’s grace, what we achieved in this battle is far way greater than we believed in and planned for.”

Noting that coordination with the Axis of Resistance increased and developed on the level of the future of struggle with the enemy ahead of the battle, Abu Ubaida underscored that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood started by analyzing the zone of operations such as the land and the climate and their effects.

“The leadership of resistance was working tirelessly round-the-clock eyeing this goal,” he added, stressing that “We were keen on hiding the intentions, trainings, and movements ahead of starting the operation.”

Elaborating on the details of the one-of-kind operation, Abu Ubaida said “We set a precise plan to mobilize 3000 fighters for the battle and 1500 fighters for support and coverup. Operation Al-Aqsa Flood started by destroying the ‘Gaza Unit’, which we attacked in 15 points; we also attacked 10 more military intervention spots during the attack on the ‘Gaza Unit’ sites.”

Al-Qassam Brigades deceived the enemy strategically since the beginning of 2022, the group’s military spokesman indicated.

“The enemy is committing the most heinous crimes against the innocent civilians; and the priority is to hold its leadership into account for such practices,” the military spokesman said, stressing that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood will continue on all axes of operations.

Warning that Al-Qassam Brigades is in control of the battle on the ground, and is prepared on the defensive level, Abu Ubaida said our combat structure and arms let us fight effectively.

Addressing the steadfast people in Al-Aqsa, West Bank, and Gaza, he stressed that our battle is for the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the other side, Abu Ubaida warned the enemy had it dared to enter Gaza from the ground, the Palestinian resistance will crush its army.

As he called on the resistance forces, the revolutionary people of the West Bank and the entire occupied territories, and the Ummah [nation] to set ablaze the land under the enemy’s feet, Abu Ubaida assured the Palestinian detainees that the cards in the hands of the resistance will be the price for their freedom.

“The enemy’s threatening with a ground attack will push us to activate options of inflicting heavy losses upon it both in lives and vehicles,” the spokesman concluded.
