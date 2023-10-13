Iran’s President: Israel in Weakest State

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi underlined that no new order would be established in West Asia until the rights of the Palestinian people are upheld, and reminded the Arab states seeking to normalize relations with Israel that the Zionist regime is now in its weakest position.

President Rayeesi made the remarks in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday.“Today, all those who had openly declared their relations with the Zionist regime under the pretext of defending the rights of the Palestinians have been disgraced,” Iran’s president said.“It has been proven to the whole world that the Zionist regime is in its weakest state,” he added.According to Rayeesi, Israel suffered a blow during the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s military operation, dubbed “Al-Aqsa Storm”, which he stated was “unprecedented in its 75-year history”.“In recent days, the extreme cabinet of this regime has broken all boundaries of audacity and shamelessness and committed great crimes,” he continued.President Rayeesi blamed the Palestinian people’s wrath on repeated attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, daily killings of Palestinians and the extreme policies of the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Today, the Zionists, contrary to all international treaties, have completely besieged Gaza and cut off the supplies of water, electricity, medicine and fuel to the oppressed people of this region, while the self-styled advocates of human rights are trying to change the place of the oppressor and the oppressed through their double standards, which makes the Zionist regime arrogant and leads to the continuation of the genocide of Palestinians,” he underlined.The Iranian president also called for unity among all Islamic and Arab countries as well as all the free people of the world to put an end to Israeli atrocities against the people of Palestine.President Assad, for his part, said the great victory achieved by the resistance movement against the Israeli regime shows that the regime is much weaker than it reveals.“Today, the most obvious issue before us is that all Arab and Islamic countries should agree on a single and clear position to support the rights of the Palestinian nation and the oppressed people of Gaza,” he added.“We must use all our efforts to speed up the creation of this consensus and a unified position in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, because every hour of delay in this regard will cause the Zionist regime to commit more crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestinians,” the Syrian leader underscored.On Saturday, Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,200 and injured over 3,000, according to Israeli officials.Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,200 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, and wounding over 5,000 others.Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime’s atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.Last Tuesday, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei reiterated that the Israeli regime’s days are numbered.“Today, the Palestinian movement is more cheerful than ever in the past seventy and eighty years, and the Palestinian youth and the anti-usurpation, anti-oppression and anti-Zionism movement are more cheerful, more lively, and more ready than ever, as you can see,” he told a group of people, government officials, ambassadors of Islamic countries and guests of an international unity conference in Tehran.“And God willing, this movement will come to fruition, and as the late honorable Imam [Khomeini] described the usurping regime as a cancer, God willing, this cancer will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces in the entire region,” the Leader stated.Back in early-April, Ayatollah Khamenei said the internal crises within the Israeli regime have accelerated the collapse of the Zionists to happen even before the 25-year deadline previously declared by him.While referring to the Zionist regime as an enemy of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that during the regime’s 75 years of existence, it has never faced problems like the dire ones it is facing today.“The Zionist regime has political instability and has changed four prime ministers in four years; party coalitions collapse before forming; there is an extreme bipolarity throughout the fake regime, which is highlighted by the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands of people in some cities. It is not possible for them to try to make up for these weaknesses by firing a few rockets,” the Leader stated, while giving examples of the Zionist regime’s chaotic and collapsing state.He considered the warnings of Israeli officials regarding the nearing collapse of the Zionist regime as another sign of their weakening.“We had mentioned [in 2015] that the Zionist regime would not see 25 years from then, but it seems as though they themselves are in a rush and want to leave sooner,” the Supreme Leader stressed.A significant number of people are looking for an escape route from the occupied territories amid the deepening political and existential crisis facing the Israeli regime led by Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.