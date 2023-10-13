Iran’s FM to Visit Beirut After Baghdad

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian plans a visit Lebanon after a short visit to Iraq.

The visit will focus on the situation in Gaza and the ongoing Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave.Since the day one of the war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance groups, the top Iranian diplomat called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the Israeli crimes and offer support to the Palestinians.Upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital Baghdad Thursday, the Iranian minister started meeting with Iraqi authorities, including the National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Iraq Qassim al-Araji.The two sides mainly focused on regional developments, in particular the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.In the meeting, al-Airji emphasized Iraq’s support for the Palestinian nation and condemned the Israeli atrocities. He announced that a large anti-Israeli demonstration is scheduled to be held in Baghdad on Friday.There have been massive condemnations of Tel Aviv from across the Muslim world since the war began on Saturday.Hamas launched retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on Saturday in response to Israeli crimes in the West Bank and desecration of the Holy sites in Al-Quds (Jerusalem).