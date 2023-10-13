0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 00:27

More Bad News for ‘Israel’: Economy Weakens as Shekel Drops

Story Code : 1088041
More Bad News for ‘Israel’: Economy Weakens as Shekel Drops
The bank’s chief strategist, Modi Shafrir, said that “as of the present time, it is tough to know how the war will develop—whether it will trigger a ground campaign to conquer parts of Gaza that will take many weeks, or whether a campaign will also be launched in the north, and how long the reservists will be called up for duty.”

“At present, it can be assumed (in a very rough estimate) that the costs of the current war will amount to at least 1.5% of GDP, which means an increase in the budget deficit of at least 1.5% of GDP in the coming year,” he further added.

Tweet:

https://x.com/WLCompanyDMCC/status/1712442053399851101?s=20

Shekel Drops Significantly

Israeli reports reveal that “the shekel had already weakened by 10% so far in 2023 to a rate of 3.86 per US dollar on political turmoil, and on the heels of what is expected to be a long war with Hamas in Gaza, the shekel was set to depreciate sharply.”

Following the escalations, the shekel plunged 2.8% against the US dollar to 3.95, its lowest level since February 2016, matching its largest one-day drop since March 2020.

Selling Assets to Maintain Stability

Earlier on Monday, October 9, 2023, the Bank of ‘Israel’ announced that “it would sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency in the open market, the central bank’s first-ever sale of foreign cash, to preserve stability amid the Gaza war with Palestinians.”

“We are in an unprecedented security situation, and we estimated that the market could get into a situation of divergence without the announcement of our intervention,” Golan Benita, head of the Bank of Israel’s markets department, told a news conference.

No Longer the Ideal Investment Zone

In a statement to the Al-Manar website, Lebanese economist Dr. Mahmoud Jebai confirmed that “war is not only measured by the battlefield but also includes the economic side. It is common that Illicit settlers and foreign companies have joined the Israeli entity to benefit and live lavishly in peace while also pursuing financial and economic rewards.”

“The losses in the Israeli economy are estimated at $6.8 billion within only 4 days. This is in addition to the shekel’s loss of about 15 to 20% of its value,” Dr. Jebai added.

He further explained that “as a result of the possibility of a full-scale battle with the Axis of Resistance, global corporations began to consider leaving the Israeli entity. This reality plays an essential role in putting pressure on the enemy. Also, the lengthy duration of the warfare will greatly increase enemy losses at immense economic cost.

Dr. Jabaei stressed that “the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance and the ability to fire rockets and bomb sensitive places in the entity paralyzed commercial, tourism, and economic activity, as the loss reached 15% in the banks and the stock market has lost about 10% so far.”

He wrapped up by emphasizing that the economic aspect is critical to turning the tide in favor of the Palestinian resistance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
11 October 2023
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
Islamic Jihad Leader: Enemy Would Rather Admit Defeat to Prevent Further Loss of Its Forces
9 October 2023
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
9 October 2023
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
‘Israel’ Faces Existential Threat if Hezbollah Joins the War: Ex-Security Advisor
8 October 2023