Hezbollah: Israeli Savage Practices Won’t Prevent Gaza Journalists from Exposing Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - Hezbollah firmly condemned on Thursday Israeli attacks targeting journalists and media outlets in Gaza.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office hailed the “free journalists” over their role in exposing the Israeli atrocities.“Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office denounces Israeli attacks on media outlets in Gaza including Al-Alam and Press TV offices. It firmly condemns the deliberate killing of journalists while covering the Israeli aggression on Gaza.”“All these terrorist and savage practices won’t prevent journalists from going ahead with their mission to expose crimes and atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against innocent civilians.”Hezbollah then voiced solidarity with Al-Alam and Press TV, saluting all free journalists and media staff who are conducting their role under hard conditions. The Lebanese resistance party, meanwhile, offered condolences over martyrdom of media “heroes”, asking Allah to grant the injured ones speedy recovery.