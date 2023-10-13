Knesset Approves Formation of Emergency Government

Islam Times - The Knesset, Israel's parliament, approved the formation of an emergency government on Thursday night.

Of the 120 seats, 66 members voted in favor of forming the emergency government, and four against, according to the Knesset’s website.The Zionist regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz agreed to form an emergency united government due to the offensive in Gaza.In remarks last night, Netanyahu said: "The emergency government that we are fitting today out of national responsibility conveys a message of enormous power to the world and as well here in Israel. We are all standing in this battle together."In his speech, Netanyahu described Oct. 7 — the day of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — as the most horrifying day for the Zionist entity since the Holocaust.