UK to Send Two Warships to Mediterranean to Support Israel

Islam Times - The UK will send two warships to the eastern Mediterranean and begin reconnaissance flights over the region to support Israel during the violent offensive to Gaza, according to media reports.

The Times reported that Royal Fleet auxiliary ships RFA Argus and RFA Lyme Bay will be sent to the area, while at the same time, the RAF is expected to begin patrols within the next 24 hours.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the UK's steadfast support for the Zionist entity and pledged to do everything in his power to keep British Jews safe.Sunak has also announced an additional £3 million in funding to the Zionist entity.In a related context, the US military announced the arrival of the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford to the eastern Mediterranean, with its eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft and guided missiles.At least 1,354 Palestinians have been martyred, and 6,049 others have been wounded in the Zionist regime's brutal airstrikes on Gaza.