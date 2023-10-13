0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 01:25

US Accused of Sharing Data on Syrian, Russian Military Movements to Militants

US Accused of Sharing Data on Syrian, Russian Military Movements to Militants
"Work is underway to destabilize the situation, including through the capabilities of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS). Information about places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian army and Russian military is being transmitted to the extremists," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR, Sputnik reported.

Naryshkin also alleged that the administration of US President Joe Biden is actively seeking to disrupt the emerging positive dynamics both in and around Syria.

In an interview with China's CGTN in September, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the US has formed a strong partnership with foreign-sponsored terrorists operating in northeast Syria.

He stressed that this collaboration poses a significant challenge, as a major power is aligning itself with militants in a region under US control.
