Russian Envoy: US Can Resolve Ukrainian Crisis by Stopping Sending Arms

Islam Times - The United States can easily and quickly resolve the Ukrainian crisis by stopping sending military aid to Kyiv, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in response to a question from media.

According to the head of the Russian diplomatic mission, the new $200 million aid package announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "does not solve the tasks set by the Administration for the Ukrainian puppets. The counteroffensive has failed. The Kyiv regime is breathing its last. Western supplies only delay the bloodshed ending," Antonov stressed as quoted by the embassy’s press service."The United States can easily and quickly resolve the conflict by quit sending military aid to Ukraine," he said."The United States continues to rely on a forceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The pursued goals of exhausting and debilitating Russia, inciting the fraternal people against us further do not change," TASS quoted him as saying.As the Russian ambassador noted, "behind this lie Washington’s fears of not allowing the successes of the Russian Armed Forces to be consolidated." "Americans are trying to show Russia as a country with some certain expansionist intentions," the diplomat said.Earlier, the head of the Pentagon announced the allocation of another $200 million aid package to Kyiv. According to Austin, it will include AIM-9M air defense missiles, artillery ammunition, precision-guided munitions, anti-drone and anti-tank weapons. He also noted that total military assistance to Ukraine from the United States will now amount to almost $44 billion.