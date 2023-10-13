‘Israeli’ War Has Left 1,537 Palestinians Martyred, 6,612 Wounded in Gaza So Far

Islam Times - The death toll from the Zionist entity’s savage attacks on the Gaza Strip continues to rise nearly a week after the regime launched its brutal onslaught on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thursday that at least 1,537 Palestinians, including 500 children, and 276 women have been martyred in six days of incessant ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the blockaded territory.More than 6,612 Palestinians have also been wounded in the bombardment.The regime’s latest air raids claimed at least two dozen lives in the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Thursday.Hundreds of thousands of Gazans have also been displaced as a result of the Zionist regime's relentless and indiscriminate attacks.At least 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said.As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.The coastal territory remains under the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s complete siege with no access to electricity, water, food, and medicines.The Zionist military started its onslaught on Saturday after Gaza-based resistance groups launched a multi-front operation against the occupying regime.‘Israel’ used internationally-prohibited white phosphorus munitions against desperate people in Gaza, a human rights monitor said.Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch also said on Thursday ‘Israel’ used white phosphorus munitions in Gaza and Lebanon.The United Nations Humanitarian Office [OCHA] said on Thursday that the ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the Gaza Strip has inflicted damage on over 12,600 homes in the coastal territory.It added that 1,000 of these homes were flattened and another 560 housing units sustained serious damage, which rendered them uninhabitable.Many people in the impoverished sliver face dire shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies, as all 13 hospitals there are only partially operational due to severe shortages of fuel and crucial medical supplies.It said that the reduction in water supplies due to the ‘Israeli’ tightening of siege on the strip has resulted in dire water shortages for more than 650,000 people in the territory of 2.3 million.Gaza is under full Zionist siege and now the only power plant there has shut down due to a fuel outage. According to health authorities, overwhelmed hospitals without electricity will have to rely on their emergency generators, which will only last two to four days.Hassan Khalaf, the medical director of al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City, said there are currently 100 newborn babies relying on medical equipment currently in Gaza.