0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 14:39

White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1088151
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
“We have national security interests throughout the region,” Kirby said at the daily press briefing, referring to the deployment of a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, but quashed any rumors of airborne troops or Marines being sent to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Kirby said “There are no intentions, no plans to put American troops on the ground in combat.”

Earlier in the day, ‘Israeli’ military chief of staff General Herzi Halevi said that the military “failed” to protect ‘Israel’ and its people on Saturday, and that there would be a reckoning once the war against Hamas was over.

The Palestinian resistance group that controls much of Gaza struck on the anniversary of the 1973 war, launching thousands of rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories and sending more than 1,000 resistance men to breach the border fence in an operation dubbed ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’.

Hamas fighters stormed 22 towns, villages, and settlements, as well as a music festival being held near Gaza. The Zionist occupation regime responded by launching airstrikes against Gaza, while deploying tanks and artillery to the southern border.
