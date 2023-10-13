0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 14:41

‘Israeli’ Knesset OKs War Cabinet, Netanyahu Labels Saturday as Most Horrible Day For ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1088152
‘Israeli’ Knesset OKs War Cabinet, Netanyahu Labels Saturday as Most Horrible Day For ‘Israel’
Speaking from the Knesset rostrum, Netanyahu called the Hamas operation the most horrible day for ‘Israel’, saying it would be hard to find someone unaffected by Hamas.

The Knesset voted to approve adding five ministers to the government, 66 for and four against.

The agreement added MKs Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper and Yifat Shasha-Biton to the government, as ministers without portfolio. All will sit on the ‘security’ cabinet, although Shasha-Biton will only hold observer status. Both Gantz and Eisenkot are former ‘Israeli’ military chiefs of staff, and Gantz is a former war minister.

Gantz will also sit on a war cabinet with Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant. Eisenkot and ‘Strategic Affairs’ Minister Ron Dermer, a Netanyahu confidant, will join the war cabinet as observers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
11 October 2023
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
EU Criticizes Bibi’s Policies
10 October 2023
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
White House Hopes to Include Ukraine in ‘Israeli’ Aid Package
10 October 2023
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
NATO Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Are Used in Israel: Medvedev
9 October 2023