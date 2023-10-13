0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 14:42

Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies

Story Code : 1088153
The rallies in the Iranian capital Tehran were held in downtown the city with the participation of a large number of Tehraners and the Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Major General Hossein Salami as well as the visiting Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

The Tehraners, along with other Iranians and Muslims from different nations on Friday, chanted slogans such as "Down with the Zionist regime" and "Down with the US."

One of the highlights of today's procession and Friday prayers was the participation of Muslims from neighboring countries and African Muslims, who seem to have attended this ceremony due to the presence of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his popularity.

At the end of today's marches, a statement was issued and read out in support of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance fighters.
