Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM: Al-Aqsa Flood on Top of Talks

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accompanied by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Shushtari, and the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

The conferees tackled the latest developments in the region, particularly after Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Gaza, the brutal crimes committed against all the people of Gaza, as well as the developments in al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.As they also discussed the international and regional situations, shedding light on the responsibilities placed on everyone and the stances that must be taken regarding these historical events and dangerous developments.