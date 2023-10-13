0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 15:37

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM: Al-Aqsa Flood on Top of Talks

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM: Al-Aqsa Flood on Top of Talks
The conferees tackled the latest developments in the region, particularly after Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Gaza, the brutal crimes committed against all the people of Gaza, as well as the developments in al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.

As they also discussed the international and regional situations, shedding light on the responsibilities placed on everyone and the stances that must be taken regarding these historical events and dangerous developments.
