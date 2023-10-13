0
Friday 13 October 2023 - 21:49

Iran Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan’s North

Story Code : 1088246
Iran Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan’s North
In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kanaani expressed solidarity with the families of victims of the fatal attack.

The Iranian spokesman said targeting worshippers at a mosque is a heinous terrorist crime revealing that its perpetrators are unfamiliar with the teachings of Islam.

A blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north, a police spokesperson said. He confirmed there were casualties but did not give a figure or other details about the incident.

Taliban footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the provincial capital of Baghlan, showed debris strewn over a red-carpeted floor, scattered personal items and bodies covered with shrouds.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group, which targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in past large-scale attacks.
