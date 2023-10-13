Israeli War Crimes in Gaza Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s FM

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran warned the Zionist regime that it cannot continue to pound the Gaza Strip, kill Palestinians, and lay siege on the enclave without getting any reaction to the heinous war crimes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad on Thursday.The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran and Baghdad have always held consultations on important regional issues, stressing that such interaction will continue.Highlighting the role of Iraq in the region, Amirabdollahian said, “Today, Iraq's role regarding Palestine is also in the attention of everyone. We are aware of your good positions in supporting Palestine.”“We have always supported the inalienable rights of the Palestinians, but what happened in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was a completely Palestinian action, which was a spontaneous move in response to the continuous and provocative crimes committed by the Zionists against the Palestinians and the repeated attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.Amirabdollahian noted that the Israeli atrocities in Gaza amount to clear examples of war crimes, warning that the failure to stop them can affect the entire region.If Israel does not stop its attacks on the civilians of Gaza, the region will face new conditions, he warned, adding, “They (Israel) cannot put Gaza under a complete siege and bombard civilians and commit war crimes and expect no reaction to these crimes.”The top Iranian diplomat added that Tehran is pursuing an emergency meeting of foreign ministers of the Islamic countries, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He also hailed the efforts of the Iraqi government to implement the Tehran-Baghdad security agreement.Araji, for his part, said Palestine is an important and fundamental issue from the viewpoints of Iraq and Iran, and that the positions of the Iraqi government and Ayatollah Sistani are the same in this regard.He added that millions of people will take to the streets of Baghdad on Friday to express their support for Palestine.The Iraqi national security advisor said the events in Gaza constitute a crime against women and children.“Stopping the killings should be considered and the rights of the Palestinian people should be taken into account,” he stated.He added that the Iraqi government is pursuing the implementation of the security agreement with Iran at the highest level, noting that Baghdad is serious about its full implementation.