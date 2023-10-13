US Backing for Israeli Crimes to Worsen Situation, Iran Warns

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian cautioned that the US’ unlimited support for the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza will only aggravate the situation.

The top Iranian diplomat, who has traveled to Beirut, held a meeting with Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday.Describing the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the Palestinian resistance forces have launched against the Israeli regime as a “natural reaction” to the Israeli crimes, Amirabdollahian said the situation in Palestine after the operation will be different from the past.The root cause of the crisis in Gaza is the extremist policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he added, saying such extremist measures had a big effect on the decisions made by Palestinians.The Iranian foreign minister then warned that the US’ unlimited supports for the ongoing Israeli crimes will further aggravate the situation, adding, “Some are worried about the spread of war in the region and the emergence of new fronts.”Amirabdollahian lashed out at the US for calling on all parties, except Israel, to exercise self-restraint, stressing that such approach is unacceptable.The US is arming and supporting the Israeli regime and has given Netanyahu carte blanche to commit crimes, he deplored, saying, “The US wants to give Israel time to demolish Gaza. This is a grave mistake made by the US. If Americans are seeking to prevent the spread of war in the region, they will have to restrain Israel.”For his part, Mikati voiced Lebanon’s support for Palestine.He also highlighted the importance of diplomatic contacts to resolve the tensions.Stressing the need for an immediate end to the bloodbath in Gaza, the Lebanese official urged that all efforts should be focused on preventing a regional war.The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for a week. At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes.Fear and confusion have gripped Gaza after the Israeli army told more than 1 million trapped Palestinians living in the north of besieged enclave to move south within 24 hours ahead of expected ground offensive.