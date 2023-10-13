Muslim Nations Hold Large pro-Palestine Rallies on Friday

Islam Times - People in the Iraqi capital Baghdad along with other Muslims in different countries have started to hold massive rallies to show their unified support for the Palestinians amid the Zionist regime war on Gaza.

Iraqis in the capital Baghdad poured into the iconic Tahrir roundabout in large numbers on Friday to show their support for the Palestinians amid the Zionist Israeli regime aggression. Baghdad's people burned the Zionist regime's flags at Tahrir.Similar rallies are reported to have been going on in Bahrain, Jordan and other nations in the region and across the world.People in Jordan were reported to have rallied towards occupied Palestine in their cars but stopped by the Jordanian police.Iranians are also scheduled to hold massive rallies nationwide on Friday to show their backing.The Yemenis in huge numbers also filled the capital San'a's and Sa'dah streets to denounce the Zionist regime's killing of Palestinians and also show their support for the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.Also, people in Doha, Qatar's capital held a big pro-Palestinian rally.Bahrinies also held a rally.Large gatherings were also held in European countries and the United States. Also, a pro-Palestine march was reported in the Malaysian capital of Kualalampour.Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan also witnessed a large gathering in support of Palestine.Thousands held pro-Palestinian held rallies across Pakistan in solidarity with the people of Gaza on Friday.The resistance group Hamas launched a successful operation dubbed "Al-Aqsa Storm", killing more than 1,300 Zionist regime's soldiers and settlers and wounding more than 3,000, followed by a war on Gaza's civilians by the regime.According to the Palestinian health official figures, more than 1,537 Palestinians have been martyred, and 6,612 have been wounded in Israeli indiscriminate attacks so far.