Israeli Diplomat Attacked in Chinese Capital

Islam Times - An employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was attacked on Friday and later hospitalized, the Zionist regime's foreign ministry confirmed.

The Zionist Israeli regime's foreign ministry issued a statement to journalists, saying the attack did not happen on the embassy’s grounds. The identity of the employee was not made public and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Washington Post.“The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition,” the statement said, without giving additional details. It added that Israeli officials were still trying to assess the “background” of what happened in the assault.It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the attack, though it comes after Israel had criticized China for its statement that followed Hamas’ unprecedented attack on southern occupied territories controlled by the Zionist regime last Saturday in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.