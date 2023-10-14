0
Saturday 14 October 2023 - 02:22

Syrian FM Says Israel Follows Nazis

Story Code : 1088278
Holding a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Mikdad on Friday evening, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Israeli regime was trying to keep its crimes against the people of Gaza by cutting off power, water, fuel, and food on them. 

Amir-Abdolahian said that a number of Zionist settlements as well as Israeli barracks and garrisons are still seized by the Resistance forces.

"The regime, which is unable to face the Resistance forces in these areas, has killed citizens, children and women in Gaza," he noted.

The Iranian Foreign Minister called for the immediate support of the Islamic and Arab countries and the international bodies for the Palestinian people under the Israeli blockade. 

The Syrian Foreign Minister for his part referred to his talks with his Iranian counterpart and said that it was emphasized that the Israeli regime was responsible for the escalation of the tensions and violence going on in Gaza. 

Faisal al-Mikdad said that the Palestinian people wanted to retake their lands from the Israeli regime, but the US and other Western countries send arms to the Israeli regime to commit war crimes against the people of Gaza.

He called Europe's and US' double standards and support for the Israeli regime as a green light to massacre the people of Gaza, adding that during the past days' attack of Israelis on Gaza 250 children were martyred. 

FM Mikdad said Syria always stand by the Palestinian nation to realize their right to establish an independent state and noted: "Syria and the Islamic Republic agree that what is going on in Gaza is a crime against humanity."
