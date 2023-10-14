0
Saturday 14 October 2023 - 02:25

U.S Has Responsibility Preventing Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians: Congress Member

Story Code : 1088279
I would say that the United States' responsibility is to the stability and security of the region. That means being able to support Israel in its defensive capacity, its right, and its ability in that context, she said.

"It also means that the United States has a responsibility to ensure accountability to human rights to prevent the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and to ensure that horrors do not happen in the name of victims who do not want their tragedy used to justify more violence and injustice," Ocasio-Cortez added.
