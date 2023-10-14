Hakim Calls on World to Help People of Gaza Immediately

Islam Times - The Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, Seyyed Ammar Hakim, issued a message condemning the recent attacks by the Israeli regime. In his message, he noted that the harsh land and sea blockade imposed by the Zionist occupying regime on Gaza has caused hardship for the resilient and patient residents of this region.

Referring to the heavy air attacks by the occupying regime, Hakim added: The Zionist regime has turned Gaza into ruins, contrary to humanitarian standards and international treaties, and the people are living in difficult humanitarian conditions there.Hakim once again called for serious and responsible action by the Security Council and the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and other religious, political, and humanitarian organizations in the world.The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement asked everyone to fulfill their responsibility to save the people of Gaza and to try to stop the tension from Israel.Hakim also pointed to the possibility of running out of water, medicine, food, and livelihood needs in the Gaza Strip, after which this region could face a severe humanitarian disaster, and called for immediate help from the world and wished for patience and patience for the resilient people of Gaza.