North Korea Responds to Arrival of US Aircraft Carrier in South Korea

Islam Times - North Korea, on Friday, slammed the arrival of a US aircraft carrier battle group in South Korea, calling it a provocation act.

North Korea's state media on Friday denounced a US aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea, calling it a military provocation that could bring "irrevocable, catastrophic circumstances."South Korean defense officials said the carrier is to be docked at Busan for five days as part of an agreement to increase the temporary deployments of powerful US military assets in response to the North’s growing nuclear program.Reacting to tensions escalated by the presence of US forces, North Korea has increasingly issued threats to use such weapons preemptively.The North’s latest nuclear threat came a day after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived at South Korea’s southeastern port of Busan, following US-South Korean-Japanese naval exercise in international waters earlier this week.