Saturday 14 October 2023 - 02:37

Hezbollah’s Resolute Message Defending Media: Any Threat Will Be Met with Strong Response

Regrettably, this heinous incident resulted in the martyrdom of journalist Issam Al-Abdullah and the injury of several others.

“What the Israeli occupation forces have done is a continuation of their criminal aggression against media organizations in Gaza. They have ruthlessly destroyed media headquarters and centers, claiming the lives of numerous dedicated workers,” the statement read. “This sinister objective aims to obstruct the dissemination of information and images depicting the brutal aggression against innocent civilians,” it added.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to Reuters in Lebanon, Al Jazeera, Agence France-Presse in Lebanon, and all other valiant media professionals. We also express our condolences to the grieving family of the unjustly slain martyr Issam Al-Abdullah, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded individuals,” Hezbollah said.

We fervently call upon all media, humanitarian, and legal institutions to condemn the Zionist aggression against Lebanon and to denounce the overt and misguided support of so-called ‘free world institutions’ for murderers, criminals, and aggressors,” the statement ended up saying.

“It is imperative to understand that such a heinous crime, involving the killing of Lebanese citizens and those residing on Lebanese soil, as well as any threat to the security and stability of our nation, will not go unanswered. An appropriate response and just punishment will be delivered.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanese journalist was martyred and several others were wounded in an Israeli shelling attack in southern Lebanese border town of Alma Al-Shaab. The Reuters news agency confirmed  that Issam Abdallah, a videographer, was killed in the attack.

Reuters crew was among other two media crews attacked by Israeli occupation. Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem, who was at the scene of the attack in Alma Al-Shaab, reported that the tank shell hit them directly.

“It was horrible. The situation over there was, I can’t explain, I can’t describe it,” Hashem said, stressing that a team of reporters had been clearly marked as press.
