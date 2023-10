Islam Times - Hezbollah released a statement on Friday evening confirming that the Islamic Resistance fighters had launched an assault on Israeli border sites, specifically targeting Al-Abbad, Misgav Am, Ramya, and Jal Al-Allam.

The well-coordinated attack utilized appropriate weaponry, resulting in substantial losses for the Israeli forces.The statement made it clear that this offensive was a direct response to the aggressive actions taken by the Zionist forces on the perimeters of several Lebanese towns.