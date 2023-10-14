0
Saturday 14 October 2023 - 02:49

Iran Allowed Access to $10 Billion in Funds in Iraq

Story Code : 1088287
The CBI announced on Thursday that Tehran now can use these currency resources held in Iraq.

It noted that negotiations are on agenda for the procurement of those financial resources via financing in cooperation with China.

Back in August, Iran and the United States agreed under a Qatar-brokered deal to secure the release of some $6 billion in Iranian funds that had remained blocked in two South Korean banks since 2018 under the US sanctions.

The money was successfully transferred last month to accounts held by six Iranian banks in Qatar’s Ahlibank and Dukhan Bank. 

Last month, Iran and the US via Qatar agreed a deal that allowed Iranian funds to be transfered from South Korea to Qatari banks. The deal followed a prisoners swap by two sides. 

Iran has been under American and Western sanctions for over three decades as Islamic Revolution of 1979 removed the pro-Western Shah of Iran and installed the Islamic Republic that seeks an independent policy from the West. 
