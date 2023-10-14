Islam Times - Human rights group Amnesty International on Friday urged Israel to “immediately” lift its blockade on Gaza, saying the "collective punishment" of civilians amounts to a war crime.

Israel's blockade on the densely-populated territory “has plunged the Gaza strip into darkness and will exacerbate an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe,” Amnesty said in a statement, CNN reported.“The collective punishment of Gaza’s civilian population amounts to a war crime – it is cruel and inhumane," it said.Amnesty also urged the international community “to work towards an agreement over humanitarian corridors," in Gaza, where more than 423,000 people have been displaced.UNICEF also said Victims of Israeli bombing include a large number of children, urging violence to “stop immediately”.“We are terrified by the scenes coming from Gaza. A large number of children among the victims,” UNICEF said on X, stressing that one million people have no safe place to go.“This is unacceptable and the violence must stop immediately,” it added.Gaza becoming "hell hole on the brink of collapse," warns UN agencyFrom CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in LondonThe United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) also warned Friday of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, after Israel's order for people in the North of the enclave to evacuate south."The call from the Israelis Forces to move more than 1 million civilians living in northern Gaza... is horrendous. This will only lead to unprecedented levels of misery and further push people in Gaza into abyss," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.UNWRA described the scale and speed on the humanitarian crisis as "bone-chilling"."Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse," it said.Lazzarini urged "all parties and those with influence over them to put an end to this tragedy and provide immediate and unconditional humanitarian access and protection to the civilian, among them far too many women and children".The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) also called on the world to help “prevent a humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, stressing there are “no safe areas” to evacuate civilians after Israel told half the population to migrate South.“PRCS calls on the world leaders and the international community to intervene immediately to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding right now,” it said in a Friday statement.“We do not have the means to evacuate the sick and the wounded in our hospitals, or the elderly and the disabled. There are no safe areas in the whole of the Gaza Strip,” it added.The PRCS described the Israeli evacuation order as “shocking and beyond belief”.The whole people in Gaza feel that the world has turned their back on them,” the group continued.The PCRS called on international aid organizations on the ground in Gaza including the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene with governments to “protect humanity and humanitarian space” and put pressure on “Israel to rescind this order”.Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said in a statement Gaza is facing a humanitarian and health catastrophe, urging countries and human rights groups to help with the immediate entry of medical and emergency aid to the blockaded Palestinian enclave.Meanwhile, Ministry Spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said health teams had been working for seven days without leaving positions despite the targeting and casualties among their ranks.Al-Qudra also warned that the “worst was yet to come” as hospitals began to lose their clinical, pharmaceutical and fuel capabilities in the wake of Israel’s total siege.On Saturday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against Israel in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians. The military operation killed around 1,400 Israeli forces, and injured thousands more. Nearly 150 others were also captured by the resistance forces.Meanwhile, the Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza killed more than 1,550 people, nearly half of whom were children and women, and injured over 6,600 others.