0
Saturday 14 October 2023 - 08:35

Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns

Story Code : 1088371
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
"The region is on the brink of a full scale war and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," he told reporters following a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, TASS reported.
 
"Let me be clear: the responsibility for the looming war in the Middle East, to a large extent, lies on the United States," he told reporters following the closed-door meeting. 
 
According to Nebenzya, "it is Washington that recklessly and selfishly blocked the work of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators in an effort to monopolize the peace process and limit it to imposing an economic peace with Israel on the Palestinians and other Arab countries without solving the Palestinian question." "We consistently warned against this, saying it will backfire one day, and so it did," the Russian envoy stressed.
 
Nebenzya added that "for years, the US blocked any reaction, any signal from the UN Security Council, claiming that its quiet regional diplomacy is more effective."
 
"We shouldn't ignore that the current flare-up of violence happens against the background with real systematic violations of the decisions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, including the illegal expansion of settlements, which is regularly condemned by the vast majority of UN member states," he said.
 
Nebenzya added that Russia unequivocally condemned "extreme brutality, killings and the horrifying scale of violence." 
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
11 October 2023
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023