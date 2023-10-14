0
Saturday 14 October 2023 - 22:40

UN Expert Warns of New Instance of Mass Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians, Calls for Ceasefire

Story Code : 1088495
“The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel has reached fever pitch,” said Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Al-Jazeera reported.
 
“There is a grave danger that what we are witnessing may be a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, and the 1967 Naksa, yet on a larger scale. The international community must do everything to stop this from happening again,” she said.
 
She noted that Israeli public officials have openly advocated for another Nakba, the term for the events of 1947-1949 when over 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes and lands during the hostilities that led to the establishment of Israel.
 
The Naksa, which led to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967, displaced 350,000 Palestinians.
 
“Israel has already carried out mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under the fog of war,”she said.
 
“Again, in the name of self-defence, Israel is seeking to justify what would amount to ethnic cleansing," she added.
 
“Any continued military operations by Israel have gone well beyond the limits of international law. The international community must stop these egregious violations of international law now, before tragic history is repeated. Time is of the essence. Palestinians and Israelis both deserve to live in peace, equality of rights, dignity and freedom,” Albanese said.
 
Israel’s military on Thursday ordered 1.1 million Palestinains trapped in Gaza to move South within 24 hours ahead of an expected ground offensive on the enclave.
 
The United Nations warned that the relocation of so many people is “impossible” and could have devastating consequences.
 
WHO also warned Israel’s evacuation order for Gaza amounts to a “death sentence” for vulnerable hospital patients.
