Iran: Resistance Movements’ Response to Israel to Reshape Occupied Territories

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the war with the resistance front has fruited nothing but failure for Israel, adding that the resistance groups’ response to Israeli relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip will change the current map of the occupied territories.

“I found out in the conversations with the resistance leaders that their response will make the regime regret and will change the current map of the occupied territories,” the minister stated.

“What matters is to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza. In the meetings I had with the resistance leaders, I realized that they are in excellent state and have the necessary preparation for all scenarios against the Zionist regime,” he added.

The top diplomat stressed that in any case, the resistance is to decide, and that in the case of a ceasefire, it is the resistance that will propose its conditions.

“Today, the leaders of the resistance enjoy remarkable cohesion, have designed the whole scenarios and everyone’s finger is on the trigger,” Amir Abdollahian underlined.

“Today, the Zionists are in the worst condition and the victorious Al-Aqsa operation proved this once again,” he underscored, pointing to the ongoing Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the largest military operation by Palestinians against the Zionist regime in decades.

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the fabricated Israeli regime actually fell on Saturday,” the senior diplomat said, referring to the day that Hamas fighters launched their military operation against Israel.

He added Tel Aviv has resorted to the crime of killing innocent civilians in Gaza in a desperate struggle to cover up its ignominious failure.

Asked about the time of the resistance front’s response to Israeli atrocities, the foreign minister stated, “In case of procrastination by the international community and the United Nations ..., the response will be done at the right time and desired by the resistance.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian referred to media reports regarding the normalization of Saudi relations with Israel.

“The normalization of Saudi Arabia’s relations with the Israeli regime is completely off the table,” he explained.

Last Saturday, Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,300 and injured over 3,800, according to Israeli officials.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 2,215 Palestinians, including 724 children and 458 women, and wounding over 8,700 others. Tel Aviv has also ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, saying he would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel.

The Israeli Army has also announced in a statement on Thursday it has dropped more than 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tonnes on the besieged enclave since last Saturday. It added that Israel’s air force has hit over 3,600 targets in Gaza

More than 1,300 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed in the Israeli bombardment, according to the United Nations. The world body’s humanitarian agency OCHA reported “5,540 housing units” in those buildings were destroyed and nearly 3,750 more homes were so badly damaged they were uninhabitable.

Human rights groups have stressed that depriving an occupied population of basic necessities is a war crime. A humanitarian crisis is rapidly spiraling in the coastal enclave.

Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled south following the order. The UN has warned it is “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences".

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

Amirabdollahian made the comment in a Saturday press conference in Lebanon’s Beirut as the Zionist regime continues bombing the besieged enclave.