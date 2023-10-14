UNICEF: "Hundreds & Hundreds of Children Killed, Injured" in Gaza

Islam Times - “Hundreds & hundreds of children have been killed and injured” in Gaza and the number is rising hourly, the United Nations Children’s Fund said Friday.

“The images and stories are clear: children with horrendous burns, mortar wounds, and lost limbs. And hospitals are utterly overwhelmed to treat them,” Elder added.

“The humanitarian situation has reached lethal lows, and yet all reports point to further attacks. Compassion – and international law – must prevail,” he said.

“UNICEF is calling for an immediate cease fire as 1.1 million people – nearly half of them children – have been warned to move out of the way,” he said, adding there is “nowhere safe for civilians to go.”

“In every war, the ones who suffer the most are children. This is tragically true today," Elder added.

Israel killed at least 2,215 people in Gaza over the past week, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated on Saturday.

The Health Ministry announced that Israeli air raids in Gaza have killed at least 2,215 Palestinians and wounded 8,714 others. Of those killed, 724 are children and 458 are women, the ministry added.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation against Israel in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians. Israel started its onslaught on Saturday after Gaza-based resistance groups launched a multi-front operation against the regime.

“The killing of children must stop," UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder said in a statement.