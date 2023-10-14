Report: US Tells Diplomats Not to Use ‘De-Escalation’ When Discussing Gaza Conflict

Islam Times - The Huffington Post reported that the US Department of State has sent messages to diplomats advising them to avoid using terms that call for a calming of violence amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

The report comes amid criticism that President Joe Biden’s administration has not done enough to urge Israeli restraint amid high civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health accused Israeli forces of the "targeting and killing of medical and ambulance personnel during their humanitarian missions to evacuate the victims of aggression".

At least 15 health facilities were damaged and 23 ambulances were destroyed in airstrikes Friday, according to the Palestinian ministry.

A dramatic video posted on the ministry in Gaza's Facebook page captured the moment an ambulance was rocked by an explosion as it attempted to flee a chaotic scene.

In the video, explosions are heard going off when the person recording jumps into an ambulance. Several people can be seen inside the ambulance, including a woman on a stretcher and a young girl by her side.

An explosion rocks the ambulance carrying the child and woman. The young girl screams in panic as another explosion goes off.

It is not clear what happened to the woman and child. The exact source and cause of the explosion was unclear.

"The Israeli violations against medical personnel, health institutions, and ambulance units are a blatant attack on the laws, conventions, and international norms that stipulate the protection of medical personnel and their facilities during times of conflicts and wars," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Friday in a statement.

The ministry also said that "thousands of displaced citizens are sleeping in hospital courtyards, facing the immense number of wounded individuals who are congesting the hospital corridors, putting immense pressure on the fragile healthcare system".

The ministry went on to call for "immediate action to open a secure passage to ensure the arrival of medical supplies, fuel, delegations, ambulance vehicles, and allow the departure of hundreds of wounded and patients before it is too late".

The ministry also accused Israeli forces of targeting people in Gaza as they were trying to evacuate their homes.

"The Israeli occupation deceived the citizens and forced them into forced displacement, then multiplied its crimes by targeting them this afternoon," the health ministry said.

"The world witnessed that all the victims of this targeting are entire families, including unborn children. Three ambulances were targeted, and 10 of their crews were injured during the evacuation of the wounded," it added.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also raised an alarm over the evacuation order in Gaza, warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences, the organization said in a statement Friday.

With a military siege in place, humanitarian organizations, including the ICRC, face challenges in assisting the massive displacement of people in Gaza. Their Gaza City office received the same instructions to leave, as did other international organizations.

The ICRC emphasized that recent attacks in Israel should not justify the limitless destruction of Gaza, urging parties to adhere to legal obligations regarding warfare methods.

“The instructions issued by the Israeli authorities for the population of Gaza City to immediately leave their homes, coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law,” ICRC said.

Given Gaza's limited resources and closed space, the ICRC underscored that all civilians, including the elderly, disabled, and sick, must be protected.

The organization also highlighted the need to ensure that basic necessities are provided for displaced populations and to prevent family separations.

The ICRC is scaling up its relief efforts but called for pauses in fighting to operate safely and efficiently.

Tens of thousands of people left their homes in Gaza on Friday after Israel's military warned over one million people living north of Wadi Gaza to move south, according to a statement by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Saturday.

Prior to the warning, more than 400,000 Palestinians had been internally displaced, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) said it had distributed food to 135,000 people in shelters across Gaza on Friday, but warned "humanitarian supplies are running low".

OCHA added that most people in Gaza now have no access to water.

"As a last resort, people are consuming brackish water from agricultural wells, triggering serious concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases," it said.

The messages tell diplomats to avoid using the terms “de-escalation/ceasefire”, “end to violence/bloodshed” and “restoring calm” in press materials, according to the website, which said it had viewed the dispatches.