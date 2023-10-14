Palestine to Overcome Israel: Iran’s Intelligence Minister

Islam Times - Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib lauded the Palestinian resistance forces for launching a game-changing military operation against the Zionist regime, saying Palestine will ultimately emerge victorious as Israel is on the decline.

He said the magnitude of the Palestinian operation was so great that it has frightened the enemy and displayed such crushing power that its impacts will last for years.

The Iranian intelligence minister also expressed confidence that the Palestinian nation will overcome the Israeli regime’s fake power and its so-called iron dome and flimsy alliances.

The Zionist regime’s separation wall, its military, security and intelligence capabilities, and economy are falling apart, Khatib stated.

He went on to say that the Zionist regime has suffered such a historic and profound defeat that it won’t be able to repair the damages for long.

In remarks on October 10, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, saying, “The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation. This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians.”

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for a week. At least 2,215 Palestinians have been killed and 8,714 wounded in Israeli air attacks on Gaza.

The rising toll comes as the Israeli regime continues bombing Gaza a day after telling 1.1 million residents to head south ahead of a looming ground offensive following Hamas’s attack outside Gaza last week.

The Al-Aqsa Storm operation was a glorious, big and influential move by the young Palestinian forces that has changed global strategies, Khatib said on Saturday.