Armenian President Signs Ratification of Rome Statute of International Criminal Court

Islam Times - Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed on Friday a law ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow absolutely disagrees with the justification of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the need to adopt the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the country's security. Peskov called the move "extremely hostile" to Russia, as the ICC had previously authorized the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Lvova-Belova.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Armenia's decision to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will have the most negative consequences for its relations with Moscow.

Countries with more than half of the world's population do not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction. These include Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Turkey.

"Khachaturyan has signed a law ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court signed on July 17, 1998 and accepting the application for retroactive recognition of the ICC jurisdiction," the statement published on the Armenian Presidency's website read, Sputnik reported.