Muslim World Must Assist Palestine, Ayatollah Khamenei Urges

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the entire Islamic world to support the Palestinian nation.

Lauding the Nigerian cleric and his family, the Leader described the growing power of Islam in the world, despite the extensive hostile plots, as a result of endeavors by Muslim figures.

Pointing to the situation in Palestine and the tragic massacre of women, children and men in Gaza at the hands of the Zionist regime, Ayatollah Khamenei said the ongoing developments manifest the incredible power of Islam in Palestine.

“Everybody in the Islamic world is duty bound to help the Palestinian people,” the Leader stressed, noting that the movement that has begun in Palestine will, by God’s grace, move forward and result in complete victory for the Palestinians.

The Leader then described the formation of an Islamic establishment in Iran based upon the idea of political Islam after centuries as a significant aspect of the power of Islam.

“Since its foundation, the Islamic Republic has grown stronger day by day and will also become stronger in future than today,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader also lauded the expansion of Islamic movements in various parts of the world, such as Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. “By God’s grace, the successes of this movement will continue more vigorously.”

Paying tribute to Sheikh Zakzaky and his family as true devotees in the way of God, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the Nigerian religious leader will proceed with his efforts.

The meeting came against a backdrop of relentless Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

More than 320 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including many women and children killed in Israeli air raids on convoys fleeing Gaza City.

The rising toll comes as the Zionist regime continues bombing Gaza a day after telling 1.1 million residents to head south ahead of a looming ground offensive following Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Storm operation outside Gaza last week.

At least 2,215 Palestinians were killed and 8,714 wounded in Israeli air attacks on Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the past week has topped 50. More than 1,000 have been wounded and dozens arrested.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the call in a meeting with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, and his wife and daughters in Tehran on Saturday.