0
Saturday 14 October 2023 - 23:29

Hezbollah Chief Affirms Resistance’s Preparedness for All Scenarios in Palestine

Story Code : 1088506
Hezbollah Chief Affirms Resistance’s Preparedness for All Scenarios in Palestine
In a meeting held in Beirut on Friday, Nasrallah expounded on the current situation in Palestine, stressing, "Today, the state of resistance is strong, and all scenarios are fully prepared."
 
During his visit to Lebanon, the Iranian foreign minister engaged in discussions with Hezbollah’s secretary general, wherein they examined ongoing regional developments, notably the transformations in Palestine following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, carried out by Palestinian resistance groups. Their deliberations extended to the sustained aggression of the Zionist regime against Gaza, the war crimes and inhumane acts perpetrated by the occupying Zionist regime against civilians, as well as the provocative actions carried out by the settlers against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.
 
The high-level meeting also addressed the comprehensive readiness of Palestinian resistance groups to counter the Zionist regime's aggression.
 
Amirabdollahian highlighted the diplomatic efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran, encompassing consultations with various countries and international organizations. He specifically highlighted the pursuit of an emergency session of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately stop the Zionist regime's war crimes, lift the inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip, and provide international humanitarian assistance, including medicine, food, fuel, and drinking water to Gaza.
 
Both sides unequivocally condemned the one-sided support of the United States and certain other Western nations for the Zionist regime's aggression against Gaza and the tragic loss of innocent Palestinian lives.
 
They also emphasized the paramount importance of unity and cohesion among nations, Islamic governments, and freedom advocates worldwide, underscoring the necessity for immediate and concerted action to put an end to the Zionist regime's crimes.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
Another Powerful Quake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After First One Claimed 2,000 Lives
11 October 2023
US Conducting
US Conducting 'Multifaceted Aggression' against Venezuela: FM
11 October 2023
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
UK May Arrest People for Waving Palestinian Flags
11 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei: October 7 Brought the ‘Israelis’ Irreparable Defeat; All Muslims Have to Support Palestine
10 October 2023