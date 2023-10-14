Hezbollah Chief Affirms Resistance’s Preparedness for All Scenarios in Palestine

Islam Times - Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah conveyed to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian the robust state of the resistance and its preparedness for any scenarios regarding recent developments in Palestine.

During his visit to Lebanon, the Iranian foreign minister engaged in discussions with Hezbollah’s secretary general, wherein they examined ongoing regional developments, notably the transformations in Palestine following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, carried out by Palestinian resistance groups. Their deliberations extended to the sustained aggression of the Zionist regime against Gaza, the war crimes and inhumane acts perpetrated by the occupying Zionist regime against civilians, as well as the provocative actions carried out by the settlers against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.

The high-level meeting also addressed the comprehensive readiness of Palestinian resistance groups to counter the Zionist regime's aggression.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the diplomatic efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran, encompassing consultations with various countries and international organizations. He specifically highlighted the pursuit of an emergency session of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately stop the Zionist regime's war crimes, lift the inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip, and provide international humanitarian assistance, including medicine, food, fuel, and drinking water to Gaza.

Both sides unequivocally condemned the one-sided support of the United States and certain other Western nations for the Zionist regime's aggression against Gaza and the tragic loss of innocent Palestinian lives.

They also emphasized the paramount importance of unity and cohesion among nations, Islamic governments, and freedom advocates worldwide, underscoring the necessity for immediate and concerted action to put an end to the Zionist regime's crimes.

In a meeting held in Beirut on Friday, Nasrallah expounded on the current situation in Palestine, stressing, "Today, the state of resistance is strong, and all scenarios are fully prepared."