Saturday 14 October 2023 - 23:34

Islamic Resistance Wages More Attacks on Israeli Targets in Lebanon’s Occupied Shebaa Farms


In a statement, the Resistance announced that Burkat Al-Naqqar surveillance post was hit and that most of the site’s technical equipment was destroyed.
 
The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday a statement which confirmed that its groups had attacked on the same day at 15:15 (Local Time) the Israeli military outposts in Lebanon’s occupied Shebaa Farms.
 
According to Al-Manar reporter, the Israeli enemy had fired around 300 shells at Shebaa outskirts.
