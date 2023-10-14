Islamic Resistance Wages More Attacks on Israeli Targets in Lebanon’s Occupied Shebaa Farms

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance fighters managed on Saturday afternoon to attack an Israeli observation post in Lebanon’s Occupied Shebaa Farms.

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday a statement which confirmed that its groups had attacked on the same day at 15:15 (Local Time) the Israeli military outposts in Lebanon’s occupied Shebaa Farms.

According to Al-Manar reporter, the Israeli enemy had fired around 300 shells at Shebaa outskirts.

In a statement, the Resistance announced that Burkat Al-Naqqar surveillance post was hit and that most of the site’s technical equipment was destroyed.